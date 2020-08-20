At last, Kogi Assembly passes bill to establish Confluence Versity, others

Richard Elesho/ LokojaFollowing it’s initial stepdown on the bill for a law to provide for the establishment of the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara and other matters connected there with, 2020, the Kogi State House of Assembly on Wednesday, August 18th finally passed the bill into law.

The News reports that the bill was stepped down on Tuesday due to the grey areas concerning funding.

At the resumed plenary on Wednesday, the bill was passed by the House, giving approval for a second state owned University to be located in Osara.

The House at Plenary also passed the Bill for a Law to provide for the Establishment of the Central Reference Hospital, Okene and for other matters connected therewith, 2020.

Similarly, the Bill to Establish Magistrate Court for Kogi State to appoint Magistrates and other purposes in connection with the Administration of Justice, 2020 was also Passed by the House today.