At last, Kogi Assembly passes bill to establish Confluence Versity, others

At last, Kogi Assembly passes bill to establish Confluence Versity, others

Thursday, August 20, 2020 12:16 am


Mathew Kolawole, Speaker Kogi State House of Assembly


Richard Elesho/ Lokoja
Following it’s initial stepdown on the bill for a law to provide for the establishment of the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara and other matters connected there with, 2020, the Kogi State House of Assembly on Wednesday, August 18th finally passed the bill into law.

The News reports that the bill was stepped down on Tuesday due to the grey areas concerning funding.

At the resumed plenary on Wednesday, the bill was passed by the House, giving approval for a second state owned University to be located in Osara.

The House at Plenary also passed the Bill for a Law to provide for the Establishment of the Central Reference Hospital, Okene and for other matters connected therewith, 2020.

Similarly, the Bill to Establish Magistrate Court for Kogi State to appoint Magistrates and other purposes in connection with the Administration of Justice, 2020 was also Passed by the House today.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    13 mins ago

    Mali: ECOWAS Heads of State to hold extraordinary summit Thursday
    13 mins ago

    Falana Says Companies and Allied Matters Act Badly Drafted
    21 mins ago

    Nigeria demands immediate restoration of constitutional order in Mali
    29 mins ago

    NiMet predicts cloudy, thundery weather conditions Thursday to Saturday
    35 mins ago

    Banditry in Nigeria has international dimension — IGP
    50 mins ago

    Osun declares public holiday for new Islamic year, traditional worshippers day
    57 mins ago

    COVID-19: Custodial centres reopen in 28 states, FCT, admit 9,900 inmates 
    1 hour ago

    Fashola Charges Universities On Preparation Of Young People For Leadership