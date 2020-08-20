At last, Kogi Assembly passes bill to establish Confluence Versity, others

Thursday, August 20, 2020 12:16 am
The News reports that the bill was stepped down on Tuesday due to the grey areas concerning funding.
At the resumed plenary on Wednesday, the bill was passed by the House, giving approval for a second state owned University to be located in Osara.
The House at Plenary also passed the Bill for a Law to provide for the Establishment of the Central Reference Hospital, Okene and for other matters connected therewith, 2020.
Similarly, the Bill to Establish Magistrate Court for Kogi State to appoint Magistrates and other purposes in connection with the Administration of Justice, 2020 was also Passed by the House today.
