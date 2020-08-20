Buhari renews appointment of NDPHC’s MD, 3 executive directors

Thursday, August 20, 2020 1:56 pm


•President Muhammadu Buhari

* 3 new additional directors in the offing

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Mr Joseph Chiedu Ugbo as the Managing Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company and Messrs Babayo Shehu and Ifeoluwa Oyedele as Executive Directors respectively.

This renewal will take effect from August 25, 2020 for a period of four (4) years.

The appointment of three (3) additional directors have also been approved for more effective and efficient coverage of the company’s areas of activity.

