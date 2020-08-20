COVID-19: Plateau leads as Nigeria records 593 new infections

Thursday, August 20, 2020 8:40 am


Coronavirus testing in Nigeria

Plateau recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 186 new infections, as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 593 new cases in the country.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle.

The health agency noted that four deaths were recorded in the country.

The NCDC said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued  to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

According to the centre, 50,488 cases have been confirmed, with 37,304 cases discharged, while 985 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory(FCT) till date.

It noted that the 593 new cases were reported from 16 states- Plateau (186), Lagos (172), FCT (62), Oyo (27), Delta (25), Rivers (20), Ondo (19), Edo (18), Kaduna (17), Enugu (12), Akwa Ibom (10), Ogun (7), Abia (6), Gombe (6), Kano (3) and Osun (3).

Meanwhile, the NCDC warned Nigerians to disregard any message that said they were beneficiaries of COVID-19 fund or that their bank accounts had been credited by NCDC.

The agency also said that it was not sending letters of employment and would never request for payment in return for employment offer.

