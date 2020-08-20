How cult gangs kill chief, 2 others in Rivers’ community – Police

*War of supremacy between Icelanders and Greenlanders cult groups in Luebe Community triggered the killings

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command said war of supremacy between Icelanders and Greenlanders cult groups in Luebe Community Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State claimed the lives of two cultists and a chief said to be supporting one of the gangs.

According to SP Nnamdi Omoni, Rivers Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO report from the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, in the area revealed that the two cult groups which had been locked in a perennial war of supremacy, stormed the Community and went for their perceived opponents, killing two persons and a chief, whose wife later went to the Station to report the incident.

He said that and on the receipt of the complaint, the DPO and his men immediately mobilized to the scene and restored normalcy.

Omoni said the report from the DPO, contradicts reports in two national dailies and other online publications that two chiefs and eight others were killed when gunmen invaded the community and shoot sporadically for two days running, uninterrupted.

Mr. Omoni in the press statement noted that claims in the report do not represent the true picture of what happened on the 19th of August 2020 in the community.

He added that security has been beefed up in the Community and other adjoining villages to forestall reprisal attacks, while efforts have been intensified to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice.