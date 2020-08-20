Hyundai donates N35m PPE equipment to Nigeria

By Daniels Ekugo

Hyundai motor Company has pledged donation of medical equipment and personal protection items worth over $2.4 million to countries across the Middle East and Africa in an effort to help tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Nigeria is one of the 37 countries that will benefit with Hyundai contributing 27,000 items worth N35million “that will assist the front-line medical workers and the public during these unprecedented times”.

The contribution to Nigeria includes 25,000 face masks and 2,000 protective suits to help the country combat the COVID-19.

According to a statement, the donation was made to the Lagos State Government towards its COVID Relief program at an event presided over by Ms.Solape Hammound, Head Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Investments.

Present at the event, CEO Stallion Group, Mr. Anant Badjatya explained that the contribution is part of Hyundai’s commitment to support those in need in the region.

All the protective gears will be distributed to the hospitals supporting COVID Care in Lagos. He added that the situation in Nigeria could have been very different if it was not handled with speed and in time by the governing authorities and sincerely thanked His Excellency BabaJide Sanwo Olu for his vision and the able team for efficiently handling the situation with aplomb.

Brand Manager, Mr. Gaurav Vashisht added that in recent weeks, Hyundai has helped those in need around the world through donations and contributing medical equipment and personal protection items.

Bang Sun Jeong, Vice President, Head of Hyundai Motor Company Middle East & Africa HQs, said: “Caring for humanity has always been at the heart of Hyundai’s vision and having assisted those in need in countries around the world, we are proud to expand our support to countries across the Middle East and Africa region that have been hardest hit by the pandemic.

“The contributions of personal protection items are another step forward of making a positive difference and we believe if we work together, we can overcome anything.

“We sincerely hope our efforts contribute towards making a difference in this fight. We are committed to supporting the communities in the region, and we hope this helps in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of people.

“We believe if we stay together, we can overcome anything. We hope this pandemic can soon come to an end and we can help people get back to their daily lives.”

Among Hyundai’s initiatives to tackle COVID-19 globally include delivering emergency supplies to medical facilities in China, offering free transportation for the elderly and healthcare professionals in Brazil and providing a fleet of its vehicles to volunteers and self-isolating customers in the UK.