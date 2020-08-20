Mechanical works on Edo modular refinery 95% completed – Presidential aide

By Jethro Ibileke

Mechanical works on Edo modular refinery project located in Ologbo, Ikpoba-Okha local government area of the state, is 95 per cent completed.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Edobor Iyamu, who disclosed this on Thursday, during an inspection visit to the refinery, said when completed, the refinery will attract more investment in modular refineries in Nigeria, generate employment and reduce youth restiveness in the region.

Iyamu who commended the the state government for ensuring that the modular refinery comes on stream, added that the project was aimed at promoting the establishment of modular refinery projects in the area to attract investment into the oil and gas sector.

According to him, the establishment of the refinery in the state is in line with the new vision for the Niger Delta, ensuring that the people benefit maximally from the wealth in the region.

Earlier, the Chairman of Edo Refinery and Petrochemical Company, Mr. Michael Osime, disclosed that the company is being supported by Edo state government with a N700 million project support fund.

Osime who was represented by the Company’s Global Advisor, Frans Ojielu, said the 6,000 barrels per day (bpd) plant also has a fabrication yard to boost local capacity to produce materials and provide a robust support for establishment of more modular refineries.

He added that discussions are ongoing with Ambrose Alli University, to assist in training Nigerians for the oil and gas industries.

According to him, “In 2016, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo embarked on the tour of the region where he met with key stakeholders to deliberate on issues on improving the social economic well-being of the people of Niger Delta region, which is in line with the six-point agenda of Mr. President. This is one of the products of that tour.”