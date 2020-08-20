Nigeria demands immediate restoration of constitutional order in Mali

Nigeria demands immediate restoration of constitutional order in Mali

Thursday, August 20, 2020 12:05 am


Nigeria Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama

The Nigerian government has called for the immediate and unconditional restoration of constitutional order in Mali following the coup that ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama made the call on behalf of the Nigerian government via his verified twitter handle  @GeoffreyOnyeama on Wednesday.

Onyeama said Nigeria also welcomed the urgent activation of the ECOWAS Standby Force.

“The Nigerian government unequivocally condemns  the coup d’état that took place in Mali on Tuesday  and demands the immediate and unconditional restoration of constitutional order.

‘We welcome the urgent activation of the ECOWAS Standby Force,” Onyeama said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls  that Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse were arrested by the military after a mutiny on Tuesday.

The incident followed months of street protests in the volatile West African state, which was also battling  Islamic insurgency.

The coup comes after several weeks of political tensions and repeated anti-government protests during which talks between the government and the opposition, led by popular cleric, Mahmoud Dicko, a former ally of Keita, failed.

