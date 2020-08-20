Ondo 2020: Akeredolu will win with a wide margin, says Jimoh Ibrahim

Businessman and politician, Jimoh Ibrahim has said the Governor of OndoArakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu will win the state’s 10 October gubernatorial election with a wide margin.

Ibrahim spoke on Wednesday at his country home in Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Government, when he received the State Working Committee of the APC led by the Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, Ibrahim.

According to him, the people were happy with the giant strides of the APC government, affirming that the secret of the success of Akeredolu’s administration was that the governor had more of strength and less of weakness.

He also said he will give considerations to request to join APC

“While I promise to sleep over your request, let me advise you to open your doors for thousands of defectors that are set to join the APC. They are joining from the Peoples Democratic Party and other parties.

“I will be supportive of the re-election bid of Akeredolu. The governor will win the governorship election with a wide margin.

“I wonder how the governor was able to move the state forward in less than four years, despite the huge debts he inherited from the previous administration.

“I thank him, on behalf of the state, for not putting Ondo in a financial mess. Again, I am not surprised; here is a man who led the Nigerian Bar Association without a blemish.”