Over 200 APC members decamp to PDP in FCT

Over 200 APC members decamp to PDP in FCT

Thursday, August 20, 2020 8:55 am


APC, PDP

More than two hundred members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday, decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Kuje Area Council, FCT.

The APC decampees were received at the Kuje Area Council Government House in Kuje by Alhaji Mohammed Ismaila, PDP Chairman of Kuje Area Council.

They handed over their APC membership cards, brooms and posters in replacement for those of the PDP.

Mohammed Gambo, the leader of the decampees, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said they were dissatisfied by the approach of APC policies.

He said they decided to join the PDP to contribute to the development of Kuje Area Council.

“We are decamping to PDP for the development of Kuje Area Council and Nigeria as a whole.

“Our stay in APC has not been encouraging. APC policies and approach  have not encouraged democracy and governance in the area council,” he said.

Receiving the decampees,  the  PDP Chairman of Kuje Area Council said more decampees were still coming to the party for its development and that of Kuje Area Council.

Ismaila said that PDP would clinch the chairmanship position in Kuje Area Council for the development of the area and the country.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    47 mins ago

    Bauchi State Commissioner for Commerce resigns
    52 mins ago

    Olympique Lyonnais shares fall after defeat to Bayern Munich
    58 mins ago

    2023: Fayemi speaks on presidential campaign posters
    1 hour ago

    Ondo 2020: Akeredolu will win with a wide margin, says Jimoh Ibrahim
    2 hours ago

    AFCON 2021 qualifiers resume November, Qatar 2022 in May 2021
    2 hours ago

    Activist rebukes Kogi govt, lawmakers over proposed Versity
    2 hours ago

    Wada Maida: Tinubu commiserates with Buhari
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: Plateau leads as Nigeria records 593 new infections