Police in Oyo announces N500,000 bounty for re-arrest of ‘serial killer’

Thursday, August 20, 2020 5:42 pm


Shodipe: Alleged serial killer on the run

The Police Command in Oyo State has announced a N500,000 bounty for useful information that can lead to the re-arrest of Sunday Shodipe.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shodipe, 19, allegedly linked to the murder of 18-year-old Barakat Bello, 29-year-old Azeezat Shomuyiwa, and three others in Akinyele LGA of Ibadan was arrested, but escaped from police custody on Aug. 11.

The Commissioner of Police, Nwachuckwu Enwonwu, announced the bounty in a statement issued in Ibadan on Thursday by the command’s spokesman, Superintendent of Police Olugbenga Fadeyi.

The commissioner urged the general public to join hands with the police to re-arrest the alleged suspect to the nearest police station for necessary action.

“The Command can be contacted on GSM numbers: 08035632410 and 07066003536,” the statement said. (NAN)

