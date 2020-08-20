The blue eye lady is back in her husband’s arms

By Adegbenro Adebanjo

Yes this is Risikat ,the Ilorin blue eyed lady who was reportedly sent out of her matrimonial home with her two kids because of the peculiar blue color of her eyes. Yes after the hullabaloo, reason has prevailed and she is back in the arms of Abdulwasiu, her husband. And what started as a major impasse has opened doors of opportunities for the family as can be seen from the picture.

Lessons should have been learnt by all concerned

The Kwara State First Lady played a critical role in the reunion.