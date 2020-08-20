Video of Kashamu begging Adebutu for forgiveness goes viral

Before his death, Buruji Kashamu had an opportunity to make peace with Chief Kessington Adebutu, Baba Ijebu for style. This is contained in a video that has gone viral now, showing the old man holding a phone which he put on speaker as Kashamu was begging him.

The two men were, before Kashamu’s death, at daggers-drawn over lotto business, a shindig that extended as far away as Ghana. While Baba Ijebu owns Premier and Naira Bet, Buruji was the boss of Western Lotto. Buruji was also a rival of Baba Ijebu’s son, Ladi, in the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship ticket in Ogun State.

-Watch the video here

The conversation on the video was in Yoruba language but the crux of it was that Kashamu wanted peace. He begged the old man to forgive him. Baba Ijebu said he had accepted his apologies but gave him the condition to withdraw all litigations in court. Buruji accepted.

The question that Nigerians are asking is why must such a video be released to the public after the death of Buruji? Who recorded it? Was it done without Baba Ijebu’s knowledge? And who released it to the public?