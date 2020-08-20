Video of Kashamu begging Adebutu for forgiveness goes viral

Video of Kashamu begging Adebutu for forgiveness goes viral

Thursday, August 20, 2020 2:56 pm


Buruji Kashamu, left and Baba IJebu, holding a phone which he put on speaker as the former begged him. Photo credit: Saharareporters

Before his death, Buruji Kashamu had an opportunity to make peace with Chief Kessington Adebutu, Baba Ijebu for style. This is contained in a video that has gone viral now, showing the old man holding a phone which he put on speaker as Kashamu was begging him.

The two men were, before Kashamu’s death, at daggers-drawn over lotto business, a shindig that extended as far away as Ghana. While Baba Ijebu owns Premier and Naira Bet, Buruji was the boss of Western Lotto. Buruji was also a rival of Baba Ijebu’s son, Ladi, in the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship ticket in Ogun State.

-Watch the video here

The conversation on the video was in Yoruba language but the crux of it was that Kashamu wanted peace. He begged the old man to forgive him. Baba Ijebu said he had accepted his apologies but gave him the condition to withdraw all litigations in court. Buruji accepted.

The question that Nigerians are asking is why must such a video be released to the public after the death of Buruji? Who recorded it? Was it done without Baba Ijebu’s knowledge? And who released it to the public?

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    5 mins ago

    The Rise and Rise of Sally Mbanefo
    6 mins ago

    Alleged $111,500 internet fraud: EFCC arrests 4 Uniport undergraduates
    15 mins ago

    Wike announces N50m endowment fund for children of late media aide
    1 hour ago

    The blue eye lady is back in her husband’s arms
    3 hours ago

    Buhari renews appointment of NDPHC’s MD, 3 executive directors
    3 hours ago

    South Korea COVID-19 infections ‘in full swing’ after protest outbreak
    3 hours ago

    120,000 party cards collected since Obaseki joined us, says PDP chairman
    4 hours ago

    Support Fishers in the COVID-19 Pandemic- Marketers