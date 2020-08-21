Eight on trial in Berlin for alleged cocaine home-delivery service

Friday, August 21, 2020 5:31 pm


Justice

Eight people where on  trial on Friday in Berlin for allegedly running a professional cocaine delivery service.

A motion to have the indictment not read out in court was rejected on day one of the trial, which is taking place at the Urania Berlin events venue under strict security measures.

The alternative venue was picked to allow for social-distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The suspects, aged between 19 and 39, were accused of carrying out 301 deliveries of almost 375 packs of mixed cocaine in 92 days between the end of July and mid-November in 2019.

They were said to have raked in 15,000 euros (17,700 dollars).

The orders were placed via telephone and delivered in cars, according to prosecutors.

Some of the drivers apparently did not have a driving licence.

A 39-year-old defendant was being treated as the head of the criminal operation.

He is said to have operated the delivery service from a bar, with help from another 30-year-old defendant.(dpa/NAN)

