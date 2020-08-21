Firemen rescue 12 from collapsed building in Kano

Kano State Fire Service Spokesman, Malam Saidu Mohammed, said in a statement that the building collapsed at about 13:37p.m.

Mohammed said that the victims sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Waziri Gidado Hospital, Kano.

“The cause of the incident is still under investigation,” the statement stated.

In another development, a 50-year-old man, whose identify was not immediately available, had drowned while bathing in a pond at Airport road in Kano.