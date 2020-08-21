Firemen rescue 12 from collapsed building in Kano

Firemen rescue 12 from collapsed building in Kano

Friday, August 21, 2020 8:32 pm


Collapsed two-storey building in Warri – photo NAN

FILE Collapsed building

Firemen have rescued 12 persons trapped in a building under construction which collapsed on Friday at Kurna Rijiyar Lemon in Dala Local Government Area in Kano.
Kano State Fire Service Spokesman, Malam Saidu Mohammed, said in a statement that the building collapsed at about 13:37p.m.
Mohammed said that the victims sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Waziri Gidado Hospital, Kano.
“The cause of the incident is still under investigation,” the statement stated.
In another development, a 50-year-old man, whose identify was not immediately available, had drowned while bathing in a pond at Airport road in Kano.
“We received a distress call this afternoon that a body was found floating in a pond.
“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene.
“His corpse was handed over to ward head of Gwagwarwa Kwangila, Alhaji Umar Usman,” it stated. (NAN)
