How herder attempted to kill Pastor in Benue – Police

Friday, August 21, 2020 3:10 pm


court

An Upper Area Court in Makurdi, was on Friday told how a herder, Nasiru Adamu, and members of his gang attempted to kill Jibrin Yakubu the pastor of Jesus Christ Church for All Nations church in  Iyiru, a community in Orokam village in Ogbadibo LGA of Benue State.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Police Prosecution, Insp. Veronica Shaagee told the court that the attack of the Pastor was reported at the Orokam Divisional Police Station by one Rose Joseph, a member of the church.

She said that Adamu,  attacked the Jesus Christ Church for All Nations Iyiru village,  beat church members and dragged Joseph out of the church to lead them to the pastor’s house.

The prosecution alleged that other armed gang members  shot Pastor Yakubu and inflicted injury on his head and left him in his pool of blood.

She said that the injured clergy was taken to the Benue Teaching Hospital Makurdi where he was still receiving treatment.

The offence, the police inspector said, contravened the provisions of sections 97, 349, 266 and 230 of the Penal Code law of Benue 2004.

Adamu, who was charged with criminal conspiracy, trespass, assault and attempted culpable homicide was ordered to be be remanded in a correctional centre, for allegedly shooting the clergy.

Magistrate Roe Iyorshe, who did not take the plea of Adamu, ordered the police to return the case file to the Benue Director of Public Prosecution,  adjourned the case until Sep. 29 for further mention.

 

