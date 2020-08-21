How herder attempted to kill Pastor in Benue – Police

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Police Prosecution, Insp. Veronica Shaagee told the court that the attack of the Pastor was reported at the Orokam Divisional Police Station by one Rose Joseph, a member of the church.

She said that Adamu, attacked the Jesus Christ Church for All Nations Iyiru village, beat church members and dragged Joseph out of the church to lead them to the pastor’s house.

The prosecution alleged that other armed gang members shot Pastor Yakubu and inflicted injury on his head and left him in his pool of blood.

She said that the injured clergy was taken to the Benue Teaching Hospital Makurdi where he was still receiving treatment.

The offence, the police inspector said, contravened the provisions of sections 97, 349, 266 and 230 of the Penal Code law of Benue 2004.