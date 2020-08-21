Over 100,000 N-Power beneficiaries have become entrepreneurs – Minister

Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development on Friday said the N-Power programme has improved the livelihood of a critical mass of young unemployed Nigerians.

Farouq said this in an address at the grand finale of events in commemoration of the ministry’s first year anniversary, in Abuja.

“As at the last count, about 109,823 beneficiaries from Batch A and B have gone on to set up businesses in their communities, underlining and highlighting the impact and importance of the N-Power programme. “We have successfully exited the 500,000 Batch A and B beneficiaries and closed registration for Batch C with a total of 5,042,001 registrations received. “As we move to the selection stage, the Ministry will ensure due diligence will be applied to ensure that only duly qualified applicants are enrolled,” Farouq said. She said that the ministry was also successfully running the existing social investment programmes brought under its umbrella.

“I must mention that we are working assiduously to ensure the establishment of the National Disability Commission and the take-off of the National Senior Citizen’s Centre,” the minister added. She said that the ministry had celebrated the 2019 World Poverty Day in Barwa Community of Abuja, and held the first ever Civil Security Cooperation Workshop which birthed the Civil Security Coordination Framework and other structures that guide humanitarian activities in the country. She disclosed that the ministry was working to establish Humanitarian Assistance Help Desk to provide feedback and complaint mechanism for humanitarian actors to report and resolve challenges that impede humanitarian activities.