Police rescue abducted housewife after spending 3 days in septic tank in Rivers (+photos)

Friday, August 21, 2020 5:31 am


Mrs Eke, after her rescue

….Abductor caught with Victim’s 6 months old baby in Omerelu,the boundary town between Rivers and Imo states

…Attempted to rape the same woman while she was pregnant

Okafor Ofiebor Port Harcourt

A woman identified as Mrs. Chizoba Eke who was declared missing has been found in a septic tank in an uncompleted building at Igwuruta community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Mrs. Eke, a mother of two, who was kidnapped from her home with her six months old baby on August 17, 2020, was thrown into the septic tank after several beatings from her abductor.

Luck however ran out on her abductor as he was caught by the Police on stop-and-search with the victim’s baby at Omerelu, the  boundary Community between Rivers and Imo State.

Speaking to journalists , the husband of the victim, Mr. Eke Eke said he was invited by the Police to come identify the baby having lodged a complaint about his missing wife and the baby.

Mrs Eke, with injuries in various parts of her body

Mr. Eke said the suspect  is known to him in the area as Mr. Chinedu

Mr. Eke who hails from Imo state said the suspect, Chinedu, had attempted to rape his wife when she was pregnant.

On her part, Mrs. Eke who  was in pains due to the  head injuries she sustained during her ordeal,  said the suspect came to her house claiming that her husband wants her to come to his (suspects) house and collect some money and that was when she was abducted.

The septic tank where Mrs Eke was rescued from

Meanwhile, Pastor of Assemblies of God Church, Omoduku in Igwuruta where the family worships, Reverend Clinton Orie, noted that it was the grace of God that kept the woman alive for three days inside the septic tank.

SP Nnamdi Omoni the Spokesman for the Rivers State Police Command confirmed the incident and said the victim is receiving medical attention, while investigation is on.

 

 

