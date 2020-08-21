Presidential Campaign for Fayemi: Ekiti Assembly Suspends Local Govt Boss

Femi Ayodele, the Chairman of Ikere Local Government, has been suspended by the Ekiti State House of Assembly. He was asked to vacate his seat for now in order to give room for investigation.

His offence: He was alleged to have been campaigning for Governor Kayode Fayemi for the 2023 presidency. For that, he designed and pasted posters which carried the logo of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Earlier, the Governor, through his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, said he did “not authorise Mr Ayodele or any person or group of persons to start a campaign on his behalf.”