Shopkeeper faces N10m jewellery theft charge

Friday, August 21, 2020 4:18 pm


Justice 1

A 25-year-old shopkeeper, Rebecca Joel, who allegedly stole her employer’s jewellery worth N10 million, was on Friday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Joel, whose residential address was not given, is standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against her by the police.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Cyriacus Osuji, told the court that the defendant and others at large, committed the offences on May 22, at about noon, at No. 6, Ogunyemi Rd., Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said that the defendant stole different types of jewellery, which were: a wrist watch worth N2.5 million, eight bracelets valued at N2.5 million and seven golden rings worth N2 million.

Other items stolen were, one long gold chain valued at N1.5 million and two gold earrings worth N1.5 million.

The prosecutor said the total worth of items stolen was N10 million, belonging to Mrs Lola Agbebiyi.

He said the offences contravened Sections 287 (7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. N. Ojuromi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and one of them must be a blood relation of the defendant.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 3, for mention.

