Southern Kaduna killings: ECWA lauds FG over deployment of special troops 

ECWA President Rev. Stephen Baba gave the commendation in a statement issued on Friday in Jos.

Baba thanked President Mohammadu Buhari for responding to the plea of the people in the communities affected by the killings and other well-meaning Nigerians.

According to him, the move will go a long way toward restoring the confidence of the people in the government.

He added that the deployment of troops to the affected areas would enable the inhabitants that had fled to return and resume their usual farming and other economic activities

“ECWA world wide is elated by the news of the deployment of troops of both army and airforce by the Federal Government to stop the senseless killings and destruction of property in Southern Kaduna.

“We salute the courage of the President for heeding to the pleas of Nigerians in that respect

“As a church, we join all Christian bodies in the country to pray for God’s protection over the troops to enable them to carry out the assignment successfully,” he said.

Baba advised the troops to be professional in their conducts and further urged them to respect the rights of the citizens of the area.

The cleric further advised the troops to gather intelligence reports and use same to fish out the criminal elements that have been unleashing mayhem on the people.

“We advise the troops to treat all the citizens of Southern Kaduna with equity, fairness, and justice,” Baba advised.