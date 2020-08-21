UNILAG Crisis: FG asks Babalakin, Prof. Ogundipe to keep off official duties

UNILAG Crisis: FG asks Babalakin, Prof. Ogundipe to keep off official duties

Friday, August 21, 2020 10:50 pm


Babalakin and Ogundipe

The Federal Government on Friday asked the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of the University of Lagos, Wale Babalakin, and the embattled Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, to recuse themselves from official duties, pending the outcome of the Special Visitation Panel set up by the President.

This was announced in a press statement signed by the Federal Ministry of Education spokesman, Ben Goong.

Recall that the Babalakin led Governing Council had, on August 12, announced the sack of Ogundipe as Vice-Chancellor of the institution over allegations of financial misappropriation and misconduct.

But Ogundipe rejected his sack, saying the University’s due process had not been followed.

Ogundipe’s stance was supported by the University’s Senate, alumni, and labour unions.

