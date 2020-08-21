Unilag: Step aside now! Buhari orders Babalakin, Ogundipe

Unilag: Step aside now! Buhari orders Babalakin, Ogundipe

Friday, August 21, 2020 11:56 pm


Babalakin and Ogundipe

Like hot knife cutting through butter, President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, whose removal as Vice Chancellor has been generating acrimony and Dr. Wale Babalakin, Chairman of Council in the University of Lagos to step aside. He gave this order in his capacity as Visitor to the institution. 

The President constituted a visitation panel to look into the crisis. It is expected to submit its report in two weeks.

Also, Buhari has mandated the Unilag Senate to appoint an Acting Vice Chancellor. By implication, this immediately gives the current Acting VC, Professor Omololu Soyombo the boot!

Meanwhile, Ogundipe has withdrawn the case he filed at the Industrial Court.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    29 mins ago

    The book that changed my life – Adele
    2 hours ago

    Over 100,000 N-Power beneficiaries have become entrepreneurs – Minister
    2 hours ago

    UNILAG Crisis: FG asks Babalakin, Prof. Ogundipe to keep off official duties
    3 hours ago

    Regional Integration as a Tool for Wealth Creation in Africa
    3 hours ago

    Kogi Governor signs Confluence Varsity Bill into law
    3 hours ago

    We promoted 55, 270 police officers in 1 year — Minister
    3 hours ago

    Political tension in Edo may lead to state of emergency – INEC
    4 hours ago

    Two die from electrocution in Nasarawa GSM village