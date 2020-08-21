Unilag: Step aside now! Buhari orders Babalakin, Ogundipe

Like hot knife cutting through butter, President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, whose removal as Vice Chancellor has been generating acrimony and Dr. Wale Babalakin, Chairman of Council in the University of Lagos to step aside. He gave this order in his capacity as Visitor to the institution.

The President constituted a visitation panel to look into the crisis. It is expected to submit its report in two weeks.

Also, Buhari has mandated the Unilag Senate to appoint an Acting Vice Chancellor. By implication, this immediately gives the current Acting VC, Professor Omololu Soyombo the boot!

Meanwhile, Ogundipe has withdrawn the case he filed at the Industrial Court.