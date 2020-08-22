COVID-19: Lagos records 404 new cases, Nigeria’s total now 51,905

There was a spike in reported cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria on Saturday with the confirmation of 601 new infections.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Lagos also recorded a big leap in the number of reported infections, at least, compared to the past few weeks with conformation of 404 new cases in the State.

Other states and the number of infections confirmed on Saturday are: FCT-37 Oyo-19 Ondo-14 Abia-13 Enugu-13 Kaduna-13 Edo-12 Kano-12 Kwara-11 Ebonyi-10 Nasarawa-7 Ogun-6 Osun-5 Delta-5 Niger-5 Plateau-4 Bayelsa-4 Katsina-3 Ekiti-2 Imo-2.

The NCDC said with the new cases, the number of infections in Nigeria has risen to 51,905 while 38,767 of the cases have been discharged and 997 deaths recorded.