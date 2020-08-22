Lady arrested for dumping baby inside pit toilet in Anambra (+photos)

*The baby boy was recovered from the toilet, but certified dead by a Medical Doctor

Okafor Ofiebor

Detectives of the Anambra Police Command attached to the Ogidi Division on Saturday morning arrested a 30 –year-old woman, Franca Udokwu, in Obuba Obofia Nkpor Community of Idemili North local government area of the State following a tip off that she dumped her newly born baby boy inside a pit toilet in the house she was living in.

SP Haruna Mohammed, Anambra Police Public Relations Officer ,PPRO, said upon interrogation, the suspect led the Police Detectives to the scene of crime, where the baby was recovered and taken to a medical facility in the area for medical attention, but was confirmed dead on arrival by a doctor.

Meanwhile, the corpse of the baby has been deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy and the case is under investigation after which suspect would be charged to Court for prosecution.