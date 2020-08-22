Lady arrested for dumping baby inside pit toilet in Anambra (+photos)

Lady arrested for dumping baby inside pit toilet in Anambra (+photos)

Saturday, August 22, 2020 6:15 pm


The suspect Franca Udokwu, 30 years old, carrying her dead baby boy she dumped in pit toilet

*The baby boy was recovered from the toilet, but certified dead by a Medical Doctor

Okafor Ofiebor

Detectives of the Anambra Police Command attached to the Ogidi Division on Saturday morning arrested a 30 –year-old woman, Franca Udokwu, in  Obuba Obofia Nkpor Community of Idemili North  local government area of the State following a tip off that she dumped her newly born baby boy inside a pit toilet in the house she was living in.

SP Haruna Mohammed, Anambra Police Public Relations Officer ,PPRO, said upon interrogation, the suspect led the Police Detectives to the scene of crime, where the baby was recovered and taken to  a medical facility in the area for medical attention,  but was confirmed dead on arrival by a doctor.

The suspect Franca Udokwu

Meanwhile, the corpse of the baby has been deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy and the case is under investigation after which suspect would be charged to Court for prosecution.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    13 mins ago

    EFCC nabs land speculator for N18m fraud in Port Harcourt
    29 mins ago

    LG poll: Violence rocks Ondo community as PDP decries exercise
    33 mins ago

    Flashback: Murtala, Katsina, Ironsi  were heavy alcohol consumers – Akinrinade
    37 mins ago

    Child abuse: Police rescue 2 children from woman in FCT
    46 mins ago

    Photos/Verbatim: Jonathan in Mali for Mediation Talks
    59 mins ago

    West African mediators jet to Mali seeking reversal of coup
    2 hours ago

    Kidnappers kill, dump police officer’s corpse in well after collecting ransom in Rivers
    4 hours ago

    Photos: Why Imam Dicko is Mali’s Ayatollah Khomeini!