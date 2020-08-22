LG poll: Violence rocks Ondo community as PDP decries exercise

LG poll: Violence rocks Ondo community as PDP decries exercise

Saturday, August 22, 2020 6:39 pm


Akeredolu and wife at the polling station during the LG election

There was violence in Ayede/Ogbese in  Akure North Local Government Area as the local government election got underway on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that miscreants suspected to be political thugs and brandishing cutlasses and wooden sticks were sighted molesting  residents.

Speaking with NAN, Chief Oladimeji Abidogun, a community leader, said that the violence was a result of the show of strength between rival parties.

” It is a test of  strength between two political parties, APC and SDP, on the ballot for the councillorship slot in the local council.

” The APC loyalists in the community are alleging that about 15  unknown individuals with ribbons tied round their necks, who are suspected to be cultists, snatched ballot boxes in some polling centres,” he said

Abidogun, the Editor-in-Chief of Sharpedge News, said that the community would not accept the outcome of the poll as it was marred by violence.

“The position of the community leaders is that  whoever that is emerging in this contest cannot serve the community as we don’t want anybody to benefit from fraud and violence.

” We need to use this as a litmus test for discouraging electoral violence. Everybody is on edge and mobilising.The community must be defended .

” This is a small community and everybody is coming out, house to house, door to door to defend the community,” he stated.

Commenting on the seeming reluctance of the police to intervene in the matter, the community leader explained that it could be out of caution, considering the volatile situation.

” If they act, they will be accused of being trigger-happy and it can also lead to complete breakdown of law and order as well as semblance of anarchy.

” They tried to protect the ballot boxes and people are saying they must also protect lives and property,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state has decried the conduct of the council poll, saying the exercise was marred by impunity, brigandage and violence.

The Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Mr Kennedy Peretei, made the allegation in a statement released in Akure.

Peretei claimed that reports from the PDP Situation Room across the 18 local government areas of the state had proved that the party took a wise decision in boycotting the election.

“About 24 hours before the polls, some thugs had unleashed violence on opposition parties in Ondo town, Idanre and Owo that attempted to participate in the elections.

“In thousands of polling units, neither voting materials nor ODIEC personnel were seen at about noon on election day. Where they were seen, ballot papers were in short supply,” he alleged.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    13 mins ago

    EFCC nabs land speculator for N18m fraud in Port Harcourt
    33 mins ago

    Flashback: Murtala, Katsina, Ironsi  were heavy alcohol consumers – Akinrinade
    37 mins ago

    Child abuse: Police rescue 2 children from woman in FCT
    46 mins ago

    Photos/Verbatim: Jonathan in Mali for Mediation Talks
    53 mins ago

    Lady arrested for dumping baby inside pit toilet in Anambra (+photos)
    59 mins ago

    West African mediators jet to Mali seeking reversal of coup
    2 hours ago

    Kidnappers kill, dump police officer’s corpse in well after collecting ransom in Rivers
    4 hours ago

    Photos: Why Imam Dicko is Mali’s Ayatollah Khomeini!