Mamman Daura ‘perfectly fine,’ say Presidency, son (video)

President Muhammadu Buhari’s powerful nephew, Mamman Daura is hale and hearty, contrary to media reports, one of the children of the former newspaper editor and businessman and the presidency has said.

Reports earlier in the week had indicated Daura was flown abroad for medical attention after he took ill.

But speaking to ThisDay newspaper, one of Daura’s sons identified as Mohammed, said his father is hale and hearty.

He said contrary to the media reports, father does not have renal problems or breathing difficulties.

“For the past couple of days, we have been forced to deny numerous times a completely fabricated story about our father’s well-being.

“Alhamdulillah. Baba is perfectly fine. He neither has a history of renal problems nor does he have any breathing difficulties like was suggested in the concocted news story,” Mohammed said.

He added that those rejoicing over the news should “know one thing about life is that no one makes it out alive. We should collectively be humbled by our own mortality.”

On its own part, Presidency, through Bashir Ahmad, the special assistant to President Buhari on new media tweeted a video of Daura, speaking on phone as he walked about in an expansive room in London on Saturday morning, on his verified Twitter handle, @BashirAhmaad.

While also debunking claims that Daura is on a sick bed, Ahmad tweeted: “no iota of truth in the earlier story that Mallam Mamman Daura was flown to London for an emergency medical attention, he is hale and hearty, Nigerians should disregard that story”.

No iota of truth in the earlier story that Mallam Mamman Daura was flown to London for an emergency medical attention, he is hale and hearty, Nigerians should disregard that story. pic.twitter.com/6CJMwnDDlD

— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) August 22, 2020

