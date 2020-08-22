Police arrest boy,16, with 14 female’s pants in Ogun

Saturday, August 22, 2020 7:26 pm


Adeniyi Muhammed holding the pants allegedly recovered from him

A 16-year- old boy,  Adeniyi Muhammed,  has been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for stealing 14 woman’s pants.

The suspect was arrested following a report by one Amudalat Opaleye, a resident of Kano street, Ayetoro, that at about 6am of Tuesday 18th of August 2020, the suspect sneaked into her room and stole her pant, but while trying to sneak out, he was caught with the pant.

Upon the report, the DPO Ayetoro, CSP Mobolaji Jimoh, detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

A search warrant was executed in the suspect’s room and another 14 used were recovered.

According to the Police, the suspect  confessed to the crime, but claimed that he was sent by somebody to get those pants for him.

Police said effort is on top gear to get his so called accomplice arrested.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun has directed that the suspect be transferred to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation.

