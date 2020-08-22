Tambuwal visits Obasanjo for ‘consultations’ in Abeokuta

Sokoto State Governor, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, has described former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo as a statesman, who is still relevant for consultations on issues of governance and challenges facing the country.

The Governor, who paid an unscheduled visit to the former President at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Pent House residence on Saturday said Nigerians shall continue to learn from him.

The Special Assistant media to the former President, Kehinde Akinyemi, stated this on Saturday in a statement released after the governor met with Obasanjo behind closed-doors.

After the about one- hour meeting, the governor also told journalists that he had a successful parley with the former president and was happy that the elder statesman was in high spirit despite the Covid-19 pandemic atmosphere.

Tambuwal said, “You know Baba is our leader, statesman. And it is always good for us to come around to see how he is doing, pay homage and consult him on very many issues of governance, that is why we have come this afternoon.

“And, we brought him the greetings and felicitations of the good people of Sokoto state.

“We shall continue to learn from him, drink from his wealth of experience and fountain of his knowledge and wisdom on issues of governance and challenges of today. We prayed that God Almighty shall continue to give him good health as I have met him today, and may him and all of us survive this Covid-19 pandemic.”

On governance in Sokoto state, the governor spoke on efforts of his administration restore permanent stability after recent outbreak of banditry. “We are reestablishing peace in the northern part of the state, where we have been having challenges of banditry.

“Peace is returning and people are back to their farms and villages. Those in the IDPs camps are back in our homes and villages now. We are doing our best as a state government to ensure that we engender security. And we are doing our best to provide development and employment for our people,” Tambuwal disclosed.

The governor who arrived at the former president’s residence at about 2.30pm and left at 3.30pm was accompanied by eight of his aides.