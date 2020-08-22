The book that changed my life – Adele

By Nehru Odeh

There is no getting away from Adele. Born Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, the British R&B singer is not just a multiple Grammy award winner, she has won more Grammys than any other artiste born outside the United States. And she is also the only artiste to win the three general categories Grammys on two occasions in the same ceremony ever. Time magazine named her one of the most influential people in the world in 2012 and 2016. And with sales of more than 120 million records, she is one of the world’s best-selling artistes.

Stunning? Absolutely. However, the Rolling in the Deep singer has taken to Instagram to reveal the book that changed her life. The self-help book, according to her, is entitled, Untamed, Stop Pleasing, Start Living by Glennon Doyle. Not only did she post the cover of the book there, she said it helped her to find self and let go.

“If you’re ready – this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream. I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time.

“Whew! Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life – Do it. Read it. Live it. Practice it. We are a lot! But we are meant to be a lot!

“I never knew that I am solely responsible for my own joy, happiness and freedom!! Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn’t!!

“I thought we were meant to be stressed and disheveled, confused and selfless like a Disney character!”

Doyle’s memoir discusses her own experiences of self-discovery and encourages readers to embrace their “true self”. According to The Indian Express, the book “revolves around a woman who learns that being a responsible mother does not mean she will have to slowly exhaust herself for her children. It is about showing children how to live life to its fullest. It talks about navigating divorce, forming a blended family, and how to build relationships by investing oneself fully in it. It is also a story about making peace with our bodies, confronting our emotions, and unleashing our true instincts.”

Released in March this year, the book has gone on to become Amazon’s number one bestselling book, beating the new Twilight spin-off Midnight Sun.

