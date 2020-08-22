UNILAG: Soyombo finally steps down as Acting VC

Prof Omololu Soyombo has stepped down as acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday intervened in the leadership crisis in the institution by directing the Chairman of Council, Dr.Wale Babalakin and Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, former VC to leave power.

PlSoyombo, in a statement on Saturday, said it was necessary he did so because the government had directed the UNILAG Senate to nominate an acting VC for the varsity.

He said “The news of the setting up of a Special Visitation Panel to the University of Lagos by the Federal Government was received in the evening of Friday, 21st August 2020.

“The government also directed the University Senate to nominate an Acting Vice-Chancellor for the University, for confirmation by the Governing Council.

“With this, I am stepping down, with immediate effect, as Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University.”