UNILAG: Soyombo finally steps down as Acting VC

UNILAG: Soyombo finally steps down as Acting VC

Saturday, August 22, 2020 9:04 pm


Professor Omololu Soyombo

Prof Omololu Soyombo has stepped down as acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos. 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday intervened in the leadership crisis in the institution by directing the Chairman of Council, Dr.Wale Babalakin and Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, former VC to leave power.

PlSoyombo, in a statement on Saturday, said it was necessary he did so because the government had directed the UNILAG Senate to nominate an acting VC for the varsity.

Professor Soyombo, Unilag Acting VC acknowledging cheers from staff on Wednesday has now stepped down

He said “The news of the setting up of a Special Visitation Panel to the University of Lagos by the Federal Government was received in the evening of Friday, 21st August 2020.

“The government also directed the University Senate to nominate an Acting Vice-Chancellor for the University, for confirmation by the Governing Council.

“With this, I am stepping down, with immediate effect, as Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University.”

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    29 mins ago

    D’banj hails FG’s Agro-Rangers initiative, as NSCDC honours him
    39 mins ago

    Edo 2020: It’s time for Orhionmwon LGA to produce Governor, says Ize-Iyamu
    54 mins ago

    Trump puts pressure on authorities to develop vaccine before election
    1 hour ago

    Cancer advocacy: Nigerian Chidebe bags international award
    2 hours ago

    Police arrest boy,16, with 14 female’s pants in Ogun
    2 hours ago

    Tambuwal visits Obasanjo for ‘consultations’ in Abeokuta
    2 hours ago

    EFCC nabs land speculator for N18m fraud in Port Harcourt
    3 hours ago

    LG poll: Violence rocks Ondo community as PDP decries exercise