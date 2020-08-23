BBNaija: How Praise was evicted

BBNaija: How Praise was evicted

Sunday, August 23, 2020 9:09 pm


Praise

By Nehru Odeh

Praise is the latest housemate to be evicted from BBNaija Lockdown. He was evicted by his fellow housemates after getting the least votes of the four contestants on the eviction list.

The four housemates who scored the least votes after viewers had cast their and were therefore on the eviction list were Wahoni, Trykytee, Praise and Vee.

As it has always been done, viewers are allowed to make their choice in a week-long voting process, after which the fate of the four housemates with the least votes is decided by their colleagues.

It would be recalled that when Kaisha was evicted last week, it created a backlash from viewers who criticized the idea of putting those listed for eviction at the mercy of their fellow housemates and appealed for a return to the erstwhile method which allowed viewers to decide who is evicted from the house.

Praise, a 28 year-old dancer from Enugu State, won the outgoing week Arena Game but that wasn’t enough to secure his stay in the house.

Praise was the winner of the K-Pop World Festival South Korea in 2015 and won third place in a national dance competition. He is also a fitness and personal trainer and a certified Latin ballroom expert.

 

