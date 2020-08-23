CAMA 2020: Clergyman berates CAN

CAMA 2020: Clergyman berates CAN

Sunday, August 23, 2020 2:26 pm


Bamgbose

An Ogun  State – based clergyman, Prof David Bamgbose, has berated the leadership of the Christian Association Nigeria (CAN) on how it allowed the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 scaled through the legislative processes only to discover the controversial law shortly after it was assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The CAN had described the some aspects of CAMA which related to the regulation of churches as “unacceptable, ungodly, reprehensible and an ill-wind that blows no one any good.”
The association called on the Federal government to stop the implementation of the law until the religious institutions are exempted.
But the clergyman while speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta on Sunday said the leadership of CAN failed in its duty as a watchdog for allowing the law passed through the legislative processes without detecting the clause.
He asked the leadership of CAN to accept the “ignorance” as a failure in its responsibility to Nigerian Christians.
“The church has never had it so bad. I am thoroughly disappointed,” Bamgbose said.
Bamgbose, who is also an educationist, described the law as an infringement on the rights of Christians, saying the action was capable of plunging the country into religious crisis.
“Religious war will be too catastrophic. It is unthinkable. I advise that whatever is the agenda of this government, it should step back on the issue of religion. It is the most sensitive. A good student of history will not do what the government is doing.
“People can die because of their religious belief. I, Bamgbose speaking, am ready for anything. I am saying my religion is my life. And that’s how most people feel about religion,” he said.
The Cleric called on the President to halt the implementation of the law in the interest of peace.
He asked the government to channel its efforts towards addressing unemployment rate, poverty, economic crisis and other challenges confronting the nation.
“So, for the sake of peace, there are many things this government should pay attention to. There is unemployment, economic crisis, hunger; you left all these and pursuing the church? They should face those challenges and leave the church of Christ alone,” Bamgbose admonished.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    Just in: Police rearrest Shodipe, alleged Ibadan ‘serial killer’
    22 mins ago

    Gov. El-Rufai hosts deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi, in Kaduna
    1 hour ago

    $300m fraud: Akintomide, 4 other Nigerians in US net; how they scammed victims
    3 hours ago

    Of Karma, CAMA, the Church, and mushrooming churches (1)
    4 hours ago

    CAMA: CAN considers going to court
    4 hours ago

    Why Executive, Legislature, Judiciary and Legal Professionals Must Come Together – V.P. Osinbajo
    4 hours ago

    Oyedepo, CAN and the Islamization agenda of CAMA 2020
    5 hours ago

    2023: Igbos and the Politics of Moral Consequence