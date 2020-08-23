CAMA: CAN considers going to court

The dust generated by the signing into law of the Company and Allied Matters Act, CAMA is far from settling. Since President Muhammodu Buhari signed the bill into law on August 7th several indiduals and groups including the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has spoken against it.

The Apex Christian body may however take it’s opposition to the act beyond rhetorics. There indications that CAN may consider a legal option against the Federal Government if the controversial legislation is not amended.

The Punch reports that CAN gave this hint during an interview. CAN noted that it would explore options available to it to get CAMA amended, just as the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN argued that CAMA would not work in Nigeria, despite being copied from the United Kingdom and United States of America.

Asked if CAN was considering a legal action, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, the Special Adviser on Media to the CAN President, Rev Supo Ayokunle, said, “Why don’t you let us get to that bridge before we cross it? Do you want us to open our arsenals and tell the whole world our weapon? Let them (the government) reject first.

“We have already told them our position. I have been going through what a spokesperson of the National Assembly said that we can bring in our own suggestions or amendment. We are looking at that option and our lawyers are working on it. The court is there. Our stand is that we are going to follow every lawful means to make sure that the obnoxious law is amended.

“The purpose of the law is to bring peace and order and not to cause a crisis. The government is not doing well at all. Our stand is to let them amend the law and if they say no, we are not going to amend the law, we will look for the next action to be taken.”