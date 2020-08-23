Gov. El-Rufai hosts deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi, in Kaduna

Gov. El-Rufai hosts deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi, in Kaduna

Sunday, August 23, 2020 3:17 pm


Sanusi and El-Rufai in Kaduna on Sunday

Governor Nasir-el-Rufai of Kaduna State is hosting his friend and deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.
While welcoming him to Kaduna, the Governor thanked the former Emir for making Kaduna the first place he is visiting since relocating to Lagos in March.
On the other hand, Sanusi said he is grateful to have the Governor as a friend he can always count on. He thanked the governor for standing by him and assured that he will do his best as Vice Chairman of the state investment company and the Chancellor of the Kaduna State University, KASU.
Recall that El-Rufai had helped the former Emir relocated to Lagos from Awe in Nasarawa State where he was banished to after he was deposed by the Kano State Government.
