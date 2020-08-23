Gunmen kill wife of Chief Imam in Kogi

Gunmen kill wife of Chief Imam in Kogi

Sunday, August 23, 2020 6:03 pm


Residents of Ayere, a sleepy community in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State were shocked to the bones last Thursday night. That night, some bandits descended on the house of the Chief Imam of the community killing his wife, Mrs Yemisi Baderu right in his presence.

The assailants macheted their victim as parnick striken villagers ran for safety. It was said to be the first time they would witness such a scene.

The traditional ruler of the town and the Alayere of Ayere Oba JO Olubo, who expressed shock and sadness over the incident, pleaded with the police not to release those held over the crime until thorough investigation and prosecution is done.

He urged the police and other law enforcement agencies to beam their searchlight on the community and rid it of criminal elements.

The Sun reports that the Senior Special Assistant on Security, in charge of Ijumu Local Government, Taufiq Isa, visited the community and condemned the attack, describing it as heartless and brutal. He promised to uncover those behind the scene. He imposed a 7 pm – 7 am curfew in the community.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, of Kogi Command, Wiliams Aya said authorities have arrested three suspects connected with the attack and that an investigation has begun. He assured the community of adequate protection.

