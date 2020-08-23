How suspected Ibadan serial killer was rearrested

By Nehru Odeh

The Oyo State Police Command has rearrested Sunday Shodipe the suspected serial killer who escaped in suspicious circumstances from police custody on 11 August 2020. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed this on Sunday.

The 19 year-old suspect, who has been fingered in a series of killings at Akinyele Local Council in Ibadan, was initially arrested by the police in July and kept at the Mokola station in Ibadan, before his escape.

Reports have it that Shodipe, who many believe have mystical powers to vanish at will, was rearrested at Iwo road Ibadan after some traditionalists and vigilantes had allegedly performed some rituals to stop his disappearing acts.

When Shodipe fled police custody, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, the state police commissioner, put the blame on an off-duty police officer. However angry youths staged a series of protest both at Akinyele Local Government area and at the headquarters of the State police command in Eleiyele, Ibadan..

Inspector General of Police, Muhammned Adamu then sent in a crack team of detectives to complement the efforts of the officers of the command to rearrest the suspect.

The police also announced a N500,000 bounty for useful information that could lead to his rearrest.

The IGP, has also commended the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu and his team over the rearrest of the suspect.

He equally expressed his sincere appreciation to the citizens for their support and understanding while the manhunt for the rearrested Shodipe lasted.

The IGP also warned against any form of complacency on the part of the operatives of the Oyo Police Command, stressing that all hands must be on deck to bring the case to a positive and successful closure.