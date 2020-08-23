Husband of woman kidnapped and dumped in septic tank in Rivers cries for justice

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Mr. Eke Eke, the husband of Mrs Chizoba Eke, the woman kidnapped and thrown into a septic tank at Igwuruta, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State is demanding for justice.

Mr. Eke, told journalists at the hospital where his wife was receiving treatment that he wants the case to be given desired attention.

He said he is yet to understand why a man he considered a brother would want his wife dead and will also kidnap his 6 months old baby .

He appealed to the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Joseph Mukan, Rivers State Government and well meaning Nigerians to come to his aide.

Narrating the incident, Mr Eke said on the fateful day the suspect told him to come to his house for a job, but unknown to him, the suspect went to his house to lure his wife out of their house claiming he sent for her.

He explained that the suspect hit his wife several times on her head with stick, took the baby and pushed her into a septic tank in an uncompleted building.

Luck however ran out on the suspect when he was arrested by Eagle Eyed Police Officers at Omerelu area of Rivers State on his way to Imo State.

The suspect is presently detained at State CID Port Harcourt .

Meanwhile a Human Rights Advocate Prince Wiro commended the Police for arresting the suspect .

Mr.Wiro condemned the act and called on the Police to ensure justice is served.