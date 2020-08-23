Supreme Court hears Kogi guber tussle on Tuesday

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The battle over who is the authentic Governor of Kogi State may be laid to rest next Tuesday, 25th August.

The Supreme Court has fixed the day for hearing of three appeals filed against the re-election of the Governor Yahyah Bello.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC declared Bello of the All Progressives Congress, APC, winner of the November 16th 2019 election. Other parties, notably the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and Social Democratic Party, SDP cried foul and challenged outcome of the election at the Election Petitions Tribunal.

The tribunal validated Bello’s election. Unsatisfied, the parties proceeded to the Court of Appeal which also confirmed the Governor’s election. They have since approached the Supreme Court for final adjudication on the matter.

The highest court have sent hearing notices to all the relevant parties in the suits. The hearing notice which was sent through SMS issued by Mr. Ibrahim Gold, Director/Head of Department, Litigation, reads,

“Take notice that the above Appeal will be listed for hearing before the Supreme Court of Nigeria on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

“And further take notice that in accordance with the Supreme Court Rules, this Notice is deemed sufficiently served on you if it is delivered on your Information and Communication gadgets.

“Further take notice that COVID-19 protocols shall be fully and strictly enforced. It’s only the Counsel who are appearing and whose name is entered in the Counsel List (not more than 5 Counsel per Appearance) will be admitted into the Court and no more.”

The Court of Appeal, Abuja division in a panel led by Honorable Justice Adamu Jauro delivered its judgement affirming the re-election of Gov Bello on the 4th day of July, 2020