Boko Haram recruiting from IDP camps – Gov. Zulum

A new and dangerous dimension may have crept into the war against insurgency currently going on in the Northeast, if disclosures by theBorno State governor, Professor Babagana Zulum are anything to go by.

Zulum has raised the alarm that Bokoharam terrorists are currently gaining converts among the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs after penetrating many communities in the North-East. The sect is said to be recruiting many disillusioned IDPs.

Zulum, who was speaking with BBC Hausa Service, disclosed that the Boko Haram terrorists have penetrated the camps where the Internally Displaced Persons are being kept and are allegedly recruiting the helpless people for their sinister activities.

“Yes, it is true Boko Haram are recruiting people into their fold. And this is frightening,” he told BBC. Zulum, who expressed his fear that the situation might worsen if the government failed to act quickly as many of the IDPs might end up becoming Boko haram recruits said urgent action needed to be taken.

“My fear is about those at the IDPs camps. If they don’t go back to their villages to farm and do other things, they will end up becoming members of the Boko Haram,” he said.

According to him, “The people are tired of staying at IDPs camps because they are not getting what they want. They must go back to their villages. So that they can go to the farms, as well as continue with their livestock business.”

He also spoke about the IDPs who have been successfully resettled in their villages and towns.

On the number of IDPs that have returned to their villages or towns, he noted, “So far we have been able to return some people to their areas. We have [resettled] those who are from kukawa and Mafa local governments”.

The Borno governor said many of the IDPs like those from Kawuri, would soon be returned to their homes. “We will return some people to Kawuri,” he said. “We are praying that the security personnel will put in more efforts in ensuring that the people of Baga and Marte are returned back to their areas.”

Zulum, who have been a strong advocate for peace in the Northeast, had occupied many strategic positions in the war against Boko Haram before he was elected Governor last year.