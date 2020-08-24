COVID-19: Lagos Health commissioner, Prof Abayomi, goes into isolation

Professor Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State Commissioner of Health on Monday morning announced that he has gone into isolation after contracting COVID-19.

Prof Abayomi who has led the fight against COVID-19 in Lagos, the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria announced this on his twitter handle. He, however,said he will continue to discharge his duties even while in isolation

He said, “With utmost sense of responsibility, I am obliged to make it known to the general public that I have tested positive to #COVID19. Consequently, I have proceeded on a 14 days self- isolation and treatment at home.

Nevertheless, I remain committed to continue to discharge my duties as the Commissioner for Health and Deputy Incident Commander for #COVID19 responses in Lagos State. I am extremely enthusiastic and hopeful of overcoming this phase of our collective fight against COVID-19.”

In an earlier statement, Gbenga Omotoso, the Lagos State Commissioner for Information said Prof Abayomi contracted the virus subsequent to close contact with persons feeling unwell and testing positive for the COVID-19 infection.

Professor Abayomi became aware of his status following the required testing protocol of contact tracing procedures. “However, he is doing well with no symptoms.

“Adhering to the protocol of the homebased strategy in Lagos State, the Honorable Commissioner will be isolating in his home for the next 14 days “But will continue to discharge his duties both as the Deputy Incident Commander of the Incident Command System for COVID-19 and most especially, as the Honorable Commissioner for Health,” the Commissioner said.