Covid-19: Lagos Health Commissioner tests positive

Covid-19: Lagos Health Commissioner tests positive

Monday, August 24, 2020 9:17 am


Prof Akin Abayomi, Lagos Commissioner for health

Prof. Akin Abayomi, the Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, has tested positive for coronavirus.

This was revealed in a press statement by Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for Information and Strategy.

Professor Abayomi, according to Omotoso, became aware of his status following the required testing protocol of contact tracing procedures.

He added: “However, he is doing well with no symptoms. Adhering to the protocol of the homebased strategy in Lagos State, the Honorable Commissioner will be isolating in his home for the next 14 days but will continue to discharge his duties both as the Deputy Incident Commander of the Incident Command System for COVID-19 and most especially, as the Honorable Commissioner for Health. Our prayers are with him and his family during his period of isolation.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    26 mins ago

    My Covid-19 story
    1 hour ago

    My COVID-19 story, by Segun Awolowo
    2 hours ago

    Boko Haram recruiting from IDP camps – Gov. Zulum
    5 hours ago

    Disinvited
    5 hours ago

    Lawan’s marriage mausoleum
    10 hours ago

    Nigeria: A Personal Encounter (3)
    13 hours ago

    BBNaija: How Praise was evicted
    14 hours ago

    UNIPORT disowns students arrested for internet fraud