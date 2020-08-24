Covid-19: Lagos Health Commissioner tests positive

Prof. Akin Abayomi, the Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, has tested positive for coronavirus.

This was revealed in a press statement by Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for Information and Strategy.

Professor Abayomi, according to Omotoso, became aware of his status following the required testing protocol of contact tracing procedures.

He added: “However, he is doing well with no symptoms. Adhering to the protocol of the homebased strategy in Lagos State, the Honorable Commissioner will be isolating in his home for the next 14 days but will continue to discharge his duties both as the Deputy Incident Commander of the Incident Command System for COVID-19 and most especially, as the Honorable Commissioner for Health. Our prayers are with him and his family during his period of isolation.”