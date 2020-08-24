COVID-19: No date yet for schools’ resumption – Minister

COVID-19: No date yet for schools’ resumption – Minister

Monday, August 24, 2020 10:10 pm


Mr Emeka Nwajiuba, the Minister of State for Education

The Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, says no date has been fixed yet for full schools’ resumption even though the Federal Government had continued to engage stakeholders.

Nwajiuba said this during the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday in Abuja.

The minister, however, expressed optimism that the date for resumption was around the corner, adding, that ” we are not going to be brandishing dates.”

He disclosed that he and the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, met some stakeholders in tertiary education earlier in the day on the issue.

Nwajiuba said about 78 privately-owned universities were insisting that they were ready for resumption while the response from government-owned universities was still “50-50.”

He said that after aggregating opinions, he would return to the PTF to review the situation and then go ahead to make a pronouncement.

The minister urged students of tertiary institutions protesting the continued closure of their schools to be a little more patient with the government.(

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    25 mins ago

    Zamfara APC receives 12,000 PDP defectors in Tsafe LGA
    33 mins ago

    I paid N5m to retrieve my children from kidnappers, Ex-Commissioner reveals
    46 mins ago

    Trump nominated for second term at 2020 Republican National Convention
    54 mins ago

    Rivers: Amaechi key ally, Chidi lloyd, dumps APC, embraces Wike
    2 hours ago

    Why Nigeria’s crude-oil dependence is a dead end- Kingsley Moghalu
    5 hours ago

    Group drags Okorocha to court over ownership of university
    5 hours ago

    Edo Assembly invasion: Court remands 7 suspects in police custody
    5 hours ago

    Gunmen shoot, rob man of N496,000 near Govt House in Ibadan