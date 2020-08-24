Edo Assembly invasion: Court remands 7 suspects in police custody

Edo Assembly invasion: Court remands 7 suspects in police custody

Monday, August 24, 2020 5:28 pm


A Benin High Court on Monday ordered that the seven suspects, who allegedly invaded the Edo House of Assembly complex on Aug. 6 be remanded in police custody.

The suspects are: Wilfred Ogbewe, 52; Igbinobono Collins, 26; Salami Osayomore, 25; Odion Osayande, 23; Morgan Uwanboe, 47; Ifeoluwa Oladele, 36; and Agbonrere Festus, 25 .

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) recalls that on Aug. 6, the suspects allegedly invaded the state house of assembly premises in Benin, in a manner that caused breach of peace.

Justice Efe Ikponmwonba, ordered that the suspects be remanded in the police custody till Sept. 3 when plea (arraignment) would be taken, after the originating motion scheduled for Tuesday.

Earlier, Counsel to the suspects, Mr Mattias Obayuwana, told the court that there was an enrolment order on the suspects, directed by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Obayuwana said that the suspects were expected to have appeared in court on Tuesday for hearing and not on Monday.

He said he was shocked that the prosecuting counsel, Mr Akomen Adaghe, brought the suspects to court.

Adaghe, however, said he was not aware of such an order, but urged the court to remand the suspects.

