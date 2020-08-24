Father of 3 murdered in cold blood in Delta community

*Wife cries for justice

*Assassin collects only the victim’s mobile phone after the murder

Okafor Ofiebor

A 50 -year- old carpenter and father of three children, Mr. Ejor Isiwekpeni, was murdered in cold blood at his residence in Ogaranya Street, Off Power-line, Boji-Boji Owa-Nta in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State, on Sunday, 16 of August, 2020.

Speaking in tears to a reporter of a local tabloid who visited the victim’s residence, the wife of the deceased, Mrs. Tessy Ejor Isiwekpeni said that her late husband was sleeping in the sitting room, whilst she and her children were sleeping in the bedroom, when the marauders broke in and kill him.

In her words, “As we were sleeping at about 2: am, I suddenly woke up and saw a torch light, reflecting into the room through the window. Then, I stood up and demanded to know who it was. Suddenly, the person kicked down the door to our sitting room, and, before we could tell what was going on, he shot my husband who was lying down on the chair.

“To my greatest surprise, the assassin did not take any money from us; neither did he steal any of our properties, except my late husband’s handset. I later recalled that my husband received a call with the handset before he went to sleep.

“The hoodlum after killing my husband, went into our room, brought my second daughter, Success, out of the room where she was hiding and took her outside. Not less than five minutes, she came back and told us that the killer asked her to show him the route through, which he could escape, “ she said.

Mrs. Isiwekpeni added that before her neighbours started coming out from their houses to find out what was going on, the assassin has already escaped.

She said the Police at Owa-Oyibu came to their house the next morning after a report was made about the incident.

She, however, urged the Police to ensure proper investigations are carried out to bring the killer of her husband to book.