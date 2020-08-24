Police speak on Inspector allegedly beaten to death by soldiers in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has identified one of its officers allegedly beaten to death in Rivers as Inspector Hosea Yakubu.

The Inspector was allegedly beaten to death by soldiers at Eleme Petrochemical Company, but Nnamdi Omoni, Rivers Police Command who identified the slain officer said details the incident available to the police are still sketchy.

Reports had indicated that the Inspector was hit with a plank and passed out in front of Eleme Petrochemical Company gate on Sunday, August 16,2020 by soldiers attached to a company for driving against traffic.

A brother of the late Hosea, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “My brother and two other policemen drove against the traffic because of gridlock and when they got to the Eleme Petrochemical gate, a soldier in mufti stopped them and an argument ensued, which degenerated into a fight. One of the soldiers, who joined the fight, used a thick plank to hit my brother in the head and he fell down and couldn’t move.

“He was subsequently rushed to the nearest hospital from where he was referred to the UPTH and admitted to the ICU.

“After 24 hours on admission, he gave up. Up till now, neither the Police nor the military have said anything or taken action to bring the culprits to justice.”

When contacted, the spokesman for the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Charles Ekeocha, said he had yet to be briefed about the incident.