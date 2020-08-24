Prof. Ogunsola emerges UNILAG’s Acting Vice Chancellor

A Professor of Medical Biochemistry, Mrs Folasade Ogunsola, made history on Monday as she was elected the Acting Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos, thus becoming the first woman to head the institution.

Ogunsola was elected the Acting Vice Chancellor at the Senate of the University convened on the order of the visitor to the University, President Muhammadu Buhari.

She polled 135 votes to defeat Prof. Ben Oghojafor who contested the position with her.

A total of 167 Professors were at the Senate meeting.

Ogunsola had also earlier made history as the first woman to be appointed the the Provost College of Medicine University of Lagos before she became Deputy Vice-Chancellors, Development Services of UNILAG.