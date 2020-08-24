Rivers: Amaechi key ally, Chidi lloyd, dumps APC, embraces Wike

*Apologizes for the fracas on the floor of the House of Assembly on July 9, 2013

Okafor Ifiebor/Port Harcourt

The political camp of Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, in Rivers State suffered a hard blow on Monday with the defection of his key ally, Dr Chidi Lloyd, from All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Lloyd was the Leader of the Rivers House of Assembly during the second tenure of Amaechi as the governor of the State.

Lloyd played a major role in the crisis of the Rivers House of Assembly in 2013 when some lawmakers attempted to the Speaker and possibly to Amaechi.

In a viral video which circulated at the time, he was seen hitting a lawmaker with a mace of the House of Assembly.

Llyod, however, dumped APC and embraced PDP with fanfare in company of the traditional ruler, chiefs, elders and dancers from his community at an occasion attended by Governor Wike at Rivers State Government House on Monday.

Lloyd apologized for his role in the fracas that happened on the floor of the House where he was captured in a viral video hitting another lawmaker, Michael Chinda with a mace on July 9, 2013.

An elated Wike who received the former lawmaker and his people of his people from Akpabu and Itu communities, led by their traditional and political leaders said during his second term inauguration, he asked for forgiveness from those he offended and also promised to forgive those that hurt him.

Wike stated that he has forgiven Lloyd because he is a Christian and those who were victims of his actions have also agreed to forgive him.

“Forgiveness is key for every christian. God has forgiven me, why can’t I forgive. We have also met with Hon. Michael Chinda and others, we got their approval for reconciliation.

“I love to attract people to our party because I am not a greedy politician. I believe that the more the merrier. I will do what is in the best interest of the people and the party.”Politics of progress does not undermine the importance of friendship. I believe that we must forget yesterday, put ourselves together for a better tomorrow,” he said.

The Governor also assured that he would complete the Akpabu-Itu Road and the electrification of the communities.

“When we go to Akpabu during electioneering campaigns, you cannot move from there to Omudioga community even though they are in the same ward due to bad road network. I have promised to reconstruct the road and restore electricity.

” We will complete those projects within the life span of this tenure. Politics is about dividends of democracy,” he stated.

Governor Wike also upgraded the traditional stool of the traditional ruler of Akpabu, Eze Godwin Chukwuemeka Ordu from third class to second class.

Dr. Lloyd said he has learnt how to be benevolent in politics among other things from Governor Wike. He declared that henceforth, he and members of his community would work for the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

Rivers State Chairman of PDP, Ambassador Desmond Akawor who received Dr. Chidi Lloyd into the Party noted that he is an asset. He thanked Governor Wike for being an excellent statesman who has made it easy for the party to retain its foothold in Akpabo and Itu communities. The paramount ruler of Akpabu and Itu communities, Eze Godwin Chukwuemeka Ordu thanked Governor Wike for the projects and pledged that with their son, Dr. Lloyd, they would ensure the success of PDP in the communities.