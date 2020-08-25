12 Facts on Professor Ogunsola, Unilag Ag. VC

Professor Folasade Tolulope Ogunsola
Below are 12 facts on Professor Ofunsola, Unilag Ag. VC
- Folasade Tolulope Ogunsola (nee Mabogunje) was born in 1958.
- She is a Nigerian professor of medical microbiology.
- She specializes in disease control, particularly HIV/AIDS.
- Ogunsola is also the immediate past provost of College of Medicine, University of Lagos
- She is reputed as being the first woman to occupy the position.
- She doubled as the Deputy Vice Chancellor (development services) of the institution starting 2017.
- She was elected as the Acting Vice chancellor of University of Lagos on August 24, 2020 by the university’s senate.
- In the election, she scored 135 votes to 31 scored by Ben Ogbojafor, in an election voted by 167 Profs.
- She emerged the Actg VC of Unilag.
- One vote was voided.
- Folasade is the first child of Prof Akin Mabogunje(the too much brain man “feared” by Uncle Bola Ige).
- E-Voting was immediately rejected!
- Every Prof voted physically.
