12 Facts on Professor Ogunsola, Unilag Ag. VC

Tuesday, August 25, 2020 1:15 am


 

Professor Folasade Tolulope Ogunsola

Below are 12 facts on Professor Ofunsola, Unilag Ag. VC

  1. Folasade Tolulope Ogunsola (nee Mabogunje) was born in 1958. 
  1. She is a Nigerian professor of medical microbiology. 
  2. She specializes in disease control, particularly HIV/AIDS. 
  3. Ogunsola is also the immediate past provost of College of Medicine, University of Lagos
  4. She is reputed as being the first woman to occupy the position. 
  5. She doubled as the Deputy Vice Chancellor (development services) of the institution starting 2017. 
  6. She was elected as the Acting Vice chancellor of University of Lagos on August 24, 2020 by the university’s senate.
  1. In the election, she scored  135 votes to 31 scored by Ben Ogbojafor, in an election voted by 167 Profs. 
  2. She emerged the Actg  VC of Unilag. 
  3. One vote was voided. 
  4. Folasade is the first child of Prof Akin Mabogunje(the too much brain man “feared” by Uncle Bola Ige).
  5. E-Voting was immediately rejected!
  6. Every Prof voted physically. 

Courtesy of Ayo Ojeniyi and Segun Dele Dipe

 

