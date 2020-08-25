Buratai to troops: Final push against terrorists will be very tough

Buratai who spoke while while addressing troops deployed at Army Super Camp 3 Buratai, in Biu Local Government Area of Borno also charged them to braze up for the final defeat of the insurgents, urging them to be courageous and professional in performing the task ahead.

According to him, operations of this nature must continuously be evolved and address issues as they come.

“Your efforts have paid off and have been recognised with the successes so far achieved in the counter insurgency and counter terrorism operations.

“What is remaining is for us to consolidate and push the remnants of the terrorists out of the remaining enclaves as well as the areas they have been moving about in the bush, the forests and some hamlets and even some towns.

“Henceforth, all our operations will be driven from what we gather from the intelligence corps. Our operations have always been guided by intelligence but we are going to do more this time around.

“You should braze up for the final phase but it is going to be very tough and I expect you to get going,” he said.