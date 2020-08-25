Buratai to troops: Final push against terrorists will be very tough

Buratai to troops: Final push against terrorists will be very tough

Tuesday, August 25, 2020 7:45 am


Buratai:

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Monday warned the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole that finally pushing out terrorists from the Northeast will be very tough.
Buratai who spoke while while addressing troops deployed at Army Super Camp 3 Buratai, in Biu Local Government Area of Borno also charged them to braze up for the final defeat of the insurgents, urging them to be courageous and professional in performing the task ahead.

According to him, operations of this nature must continuously be evolved and address issues as they come.

“Your efforts have paid off and have been recognised with the successes so far achieved in the counter insurgency and counter terrorism operations.

“What is remaining is for us to consolidate and push the remnants of the terrorists out of the remaining enclaves as well as the areas they have been moving about in the bush, the forests and some hamlets and even some towns.

“Henceforth, all our operations will be driven from what we gather from the intelligence corps. Our operations have always been guided by intelligence but we are going to do more this time around.

“You should braze up for the final phase but it is going to be very tough and I expect you to get going,” he said.

He also urged the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole to deploy more of intelligence in prosecuting the ongoing counter insurgency in the North East.

He said that the task of dealing with the remnants of terrorists hiding in some areas must be intelligence driven, adding that the intelligence corps of the army had achieved so much in recent times.

He commanded the troops for their commitment to the fight and the successes they had so far recorded.

Buratai also promised to continue to improve on the welfare of he personnel as well as their operational needs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buratai had earlier inaugurated the 500m access road to the camp and a 200KVA transformer to boost electricity supply to the camp.

The access road was constructed by the team of Nigerian Army Engineers to enhance the responsiveness of the troops from the camp.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    41 mins ago

    NBA vs. Nasir El-Rufai
    59 mins ago

    FG says negative PCR result compulsory for intending travellers to Nigeria
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19: NCDC reports 321 new cases, infections total now 52,548
    2 hours ago

    Kogi guber: Party supporters flood Abuja for Supreme Court judgement
    8 hours ago

    12 Facts on Professor Ogunsola, Unilag Ag. VC
    9 hours ago

    AbdulRazaq met N21bn backlog of LG gratuities in Kwara- Board
    10 hours ago

    President Ouattara applies to run for third term amid protests
    10 hours ago

    Abia: Sen. Orji’s feud with Abia APC chieftain escalates