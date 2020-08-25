Kogi guber: Party supporters flood Abuja for Supreme Court judgement

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Ahead of the sitting of the Supreme Court on Tuesday over the Kogi State Governorship tussle, several stakeholders and political gladiators in the State have literally relocated to the nation’s capital. Most went to Abuja to get first hand information on the cases and as an act of political patronage.

The Apex court last week sent notices to parties that it will commence hearing on the cases today. It is not unlikely that the cases may also be determined today.

It would be recalled that four cases against the reelection of Governor Yahaya Bello, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the November 16th election were dismissed by the Court of Appeal for lacking merit.

The cases were brought by Social Democratic Party, SDP, People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Democratic People’s Party, DPP and Action People’s Party, APP and their respective candidates.

Once the Apex court indicated readiness to hear the cases, political actors got back on the drawing board. Some have travelled to Abuja since the weekend while majority followed on Monday. The move is said have increased hotel patronage in Abuja

Almost all the appointees of Governor Bello and some top civil servants are on a sympathy Entourage to Abuja over the case. A source said the move is seen as a demonstration of loyalty to the Governor. “If you don’t associate at a time like this, it means you are an enemy of the government.” The source told The News on phone.

It was also gathered that a major reason party supporters relocated to Abuja is in anticipation of victory for their preferred candidate. “The idea is to escourt the eventual winner in a victory dance to Lokoja from Abuja, after the judgement.

Since the Supreme Court gave notice of the hearing last week, the development has dominated public and private discourses in the State.